EU regulator pauses UPS-TNT merger probe

BRIEF-Founders Advantage entered into amended credit facility with Alberta treasury branches
* Completes acquisition of a majority interest in impact radio accessories; announces increase to atb credit facility
BRUSSELS Aug 13 The European Commission temporarily stopped its investigation into United Parcel Service's 5.2 billion euro ($6.4 billion) bid for Dutch rival TNT Express, a Commission official said on Monday.
"Once the Commission has all the necessary information, it will reset the clock," the official said. The pause could push back a Nov. 28 deadline set by the Commission to clear the deal.
The EU competition regulator opened a preliminary probe into the proposed acquisition in June because it said the deal would narrow an already small international parcel delivery sector.
* Completes acquisition of a majority interest in impact radio accessories; announces increase to atb credit facility
* Announced an offering of US$500 million of senior unsecured notes with a 10-year maturity
* Announces delay in the release of results for its fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016