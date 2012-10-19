版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 20日 星期六 01:41 BJT

BRIEF-TNT, UPS receive statement of objections from EC- statement

AMSTERDAM Oct 19 TNT Express NV : * Tnt Express and UPS confirmed they have received a

statement of objections from the European commission * UPS and TNT Express will respond to the ec within a couple of weeks - The European Commission is examining the deal, the biggest in UPS's 105-year history,

