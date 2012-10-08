UPS target TNT Express appoints new interim CFO

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
AMSTERDAM Oct 8 Dutch delivery group TNT Express said on Monday it has appointed a new interim chief financial officer (CFO) after the company, which U.S. rival UPS wants to buy, saw its chief executive (CEO) leave last month.
Jeroen Seyger, who has worked at TNT Express since 2003, has taken over the CFO responsibilities from Bernard Bot, who became the interim CEO last month after being CFO.
TNT Express said last month it expected the acquisition by UPS to be completed early next year.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.