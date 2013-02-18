版本:
TNT Express reports Q4 operating loss, seeks divestments

AMSTERDAM Feb 18 Dutch mail delivery group TNT Express, whose takeover by UPS was blocked by European anti-trust regulators, posted on Monday a 71-million-euro operating loss in the fourth quarter, against a loss of 104 million euros the year before.

It said it will update investors on its strategy on March 25, adding it is still looking for opportunities to divest its business in Brazil and that the outcome of its China divestment will be known in the first quarter.
