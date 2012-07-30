版本:
TNT Express Q2 results meet expectations

AMSTERDAM, July 30 TNT Express, the Dutch mail group being acquired by UPS, on Monday reported a 67 percent increase in quarterly operating profit to 77 million euros ($95.25 million)on sales of 1.83 billion, meeting analysts expectations.

