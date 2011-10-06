UPDATE 2-TNT Express warns on profits as demand sags

* Aims for 2011 EMEA underlying EBIT margin of 8-9 pct

* Targets H2 EBIT result in Asia in line with H1

* Plans value assessment for Brazilian operations in Q4

* Shares down 4.6 percent to record low (Adds analyst comment, details, shares)

By Greg Roumeliotis

AMSTERDAM, Oct 6 Dutch freight and delivery firm TNT Express issued a profit warning on Thursday as the global economic slowdown led more customers to snub air transport in favour of cheaper shipping.

TNT Express, which listed in May after it split from Dutch mail group PostNL , cut its 2011 outlook and said it saw revenue pressure in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the third quarter as well as weaker demand in Asia.

The news came in an unscheduled trading update, knocking the shares down 4.6 percent to 4.63 euros by 0954 GMT, the worst performers in Amsterdam's bluechip index , which was up 1.4 percent. The stock first traded at 8.9 euros on May 26.

Shares in PostNL, which still owns a 29.9 percent stake in TNT Express, gained 1.2 percent.

Just last week TNT Express Chief Executive Marie-Christine Lombard, who also issued a profit warning in April, told a Dutch newspaper that economic woes had not hit the firm in Europe.

"Clearly a highly negative statement, things just seem to keep getting worse for this company," Royal Bank of Scotland analysts wrote in a note.

The company, which is relying on cost cuts to cushion the downturn, revised its 2011 outlook for the EMEA region to muted revenue growth with an underlying operating margin of 8 to 9 percent. In August it had guided for modest growth with an underlying operating margin of at least 9 percent, in line with last year.

In Asia Pacific, weak demand weighed on the firm's pricing and left spare aircraft capacity. It now expects the second-half operating result there to be in line with the first half, which saw a loss. In August, it had guided for a partial recovery.

It also warned that other regions, excluding the Americas, would perform somewhat below the prior year.

ASIA-EUROPE ROUTES

TNT Express acquired Chinese freight firm Hoau in 2007 and has expanded in Asia by following its European customers. But the latest financial downturn has hit volumes and competitor FedEx last month also flagged lower traffic in Asia.

The International Air Transport Association said last month that Asia Pacific was the region that had seen the most dramatic downturn compared to 2010 and that, on a global scale, air freight had stagnated since the start of 2011.

But some carriers have fine-tuned capacity better than others. TNT Express's main European rival Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) nudged up its 2011 outlook in August while UPS has guided for a record profit this year.

Apart from the unwillingness of its clients to pay for pricey air transport, TNT Express has been grappling with operational issues in Brazil, where a botched integration of acquired businesses has led to a loss of clients and a drag on earnings.

Lombard has set a second-half 2012 deadline to turn the Brazilian operations around. On Thursday the company said that a value assessment would take place in the fourth quarter of 2011.

TNT Express reiterated that its planned cost savings for the year of about 50 million euros were under way and that it expected related charges and write-offs of 45-65 million euros. It is due to publish third-quarter earnings on Oct. 31. (By Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)