UPS agrees to buy TNT in deal seen valued at $6.6 bln - FT

March 19 United Parcel Service (UPS) has
agreed to buy European rival delivery firm TNT Express
in a takeover likely to value the Dutch company at about 5
billion euros ($6.6 billion), the Financial Times said on
Monday.
The newspaper quoted people familiar with the talks as
saying the agreement had been reached on Sunday and could be
announced as soon as Monday, with UPS likely to be offering
about 9.50 euros a share for TNT Express.
This would represent a second increase on UPS's first offer
of 8.25 euros a share, which it made in November last year. The
world's largest package delivery company last month proposed 9
euros per share, an offer that TNT Express rejected.
TNT Express last month reported weaker than expected results
amid a bleak economic outlook.. Employing people
83,000 worldwide, it has unspecified pension liabilities and is
the middle of a costly restructuring plan to counter declining
delivery volumes and reduce costs.