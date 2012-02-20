TNT Express investor sees higher UPS bid

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
AMSTERDAM Feb 20 TNT Express shareholder SNS Asset Management expects a higher offer from U.S.-listed rival UPS, possibly up to 11 euros per share, SNS fund manager Corne van Zeijl said on Monday.
"I think that 11 euros is possible, looking at UPS. The current bid of 9 euros per share is 28 times expected earnings. The most conservative calculations for cost savings already run to 300 million euros," Van Zeijl said.
SNS Asset Management owns about 0.3 percent of TNT Express shares and 0.8 percent of PostNL, he said.
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.