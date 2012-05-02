UPDATE 1-TNT Express swings to profit ahead of UPS acquisition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
AMSTERDAM May 2 Dutch parcel delivery company TNT Express said its acquisition by U.S. group United Parcel Service was on schedule, as it reported a return to a first-quarter operating profit.
TNT Express said on Wednesday it had first-quarter operating income of 37 million euros ($49 million), compared with a 79 million loss in the 2011 period. Revenue rose 1.3 percent to 1.82 billion euros.
In March, TNT Express accepted an offer to be acquired UPS, the global mail service leader, for 5.2 billion euros.
TNT Express said on Wednesday it had "experienced mixed economic conditions in Europe and slowing Asia-Europe trading volumes," without saying how those developments would affect its results.
UPS was due to present details of the offer for TNT Express to Dutch authorities by May 19.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.