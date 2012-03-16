版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 16日 星期五

UPS intends to make offer for TNT Express

AMSTERDAM, March 16 United Parcel Service reiterated on Friday its intention to make an offer for Dutch rival TNT Express.

Last month, the U.S.-listed company, the world's largest package delivery company, said it had offered 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion) to buy TNT Express.

