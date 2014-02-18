TNT Express Q4 op profit beats thanks to pickup in Europe, Americas

BRIEF-Diana Containerships announces time charter contract
* Diana containerships inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v sagitta with hapag-lloyd
AMSTERDAM Feb 18 Dutch logistics company TNT Express beat forecasts for fourth-quarter operating income on Tuesday thanks to a better performance in Europe and the Americas, and stuck to its targets for 2015.
TNT Express turned in a fourth-quarter profit from continuing operations of 88 million euros ($120.6 million), from an operating loss of 52 million euros a year ago, while revenue fell 4.6 percent to 1.704 billion euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected operating income of 60.4 million euros on revenue of 1.737 billion euros.
TNT Express was forced to come up with a standalone strategy last year after the European Commission, Europe's market regulator, blocked UPS's 5.2 billion euro takeover offer because of competition concerns.
* On April 25, 2017 co, unit entered into an amended and restated loan and security agreement with Sterling National Bank
* Navios maritime holdings inc. Enters into exclusivity agreement for investment in first ship lease trust