公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 18日 星期一 16:00 BJT

BRIEF-TNT Express shares down 2.2 pct on Q4 loss

AMSTERDAM Feb 18 TNT Express NV : * Shares open down 2.2 percent after Q4 net loss, divestment plans
