BRIEF-TNT Express not a break-up target - CEO

AMSTERDAM Feb 18 TNT Express NV : * CEO says does not see itself as a break up target * CEO says plans for divestment of Brazil is fully supported by supervisory

board * CFO says dividend payout is sustainable * CFO says investors should not expect any extraordinary payouts * CEO says strategy update will include cost improvement measures * CEO: looking at all areas of spending including overheads, jobs, looking for

significant cost reductions * CEO - looking at fleet including 747s to see what can do to reduce capacity
