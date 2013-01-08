版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 8日 星期二 16:15 BJT

TNT Express shares fall on report FedEx not interested in assets

AMSTERDAM Jan 8 Shares in TNT Express fell 3 percent on Tuesday following a report that FedEx has declined to buy some of the Dutch delivery firm's assets from United Parcel Service.

The refusal of FedEx to buy the assets could make it harder for UPS to win approval for its takeover of TNT Express, the Financial Times reported on Monday night.

TNT Express shares were down 2.5 percent at 7.99 euros by 0804 GMT after touching a low of 7.93 euros.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐