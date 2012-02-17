版本:
RPT-UPS SAYS 9-EURO/SHARE CASH OFFER FOR TNT IS A REVISED, INCREASED AND COMPREHENSIVE PROPOSAL

AMSTERDAM Feb 17 UPS said on Friday it had made a "revised, increased and comprehensive proposal to acquire the entire issued share capital" of TNT Express on Feb. 11, confirming an earlier statement by the Dutch delivery firm.

The offer of 9 euro per share in cash values TNT at about 4.9 billion euros.

