BRIEF-TNT Express wins contract from LBAS

June 26 TNT Express NV
* Awarded a contract from Lufthansa Bombardier Aviation
Services (LBAS) to transport mission-critical aircraft parts in
Germany
* As part of the deal, TNT Express collects the parts from
Bombardier's warehouse in groß-gerau late in the evening and
delivers them to LBAS' aircraft maintenance engineers and
mechanics in Berlin Schoenefeld Airport the next morning
* To meet LBAS' request for proposal, TNT Express offered a
combination of special services, time critical services and
direct deliveries
