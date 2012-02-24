Aimco, Jana cut stakes in TNT - AFM filing

AMSTERDAM Feb 24 Two investors in TNT
Express -- U.S.-based Jana Partners and Canadian group
Alberta Investment Management Corporation -- have cut their
stakes, according to a filing by AFM, the Dutch financial
regulator, on Friday.
Jana Partners has cut its stake in the Dutch delivery
company to 4.49 percent from 7.15 percent, while AIMCO has cut
its stake to 4.59 percent from 7.52 percent, according to the
AFM filing.
TNT Express is in talks with U.S. peer UPS about UPS
taking over the company.
On Thursday, Reuters reported that a source close to TNT's
board did not expect a rival bid from FedEX to trump
UPS's offer.