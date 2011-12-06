UK to consult on tobacco plain packaging by end year

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 6 Britain is to begin a
wide-ranging consultation on plain packaging of tobacco products
by the end of the year, informed by the legal challenges
Australia has faced as the first nation to pass such
legislation.
Australia's parliament approved laws last month to introduce
plain packaging from December 2012 to reduce the attraction of
smoking, but three tobacco giants have launched lawsuits saying
the laws infringe trademark rights.
Under the legislation, cigarette, pipe tobacco and cigars
will have to be sold in branding-free olive green packs
displaying the product name in a plain typeface along with
graphic health warnings. Governments in Europe, Canada and New
Zealand will be watching closely.
In March, British Health Secretary Andrew Lansley announced
plans to start considering a move towards plain packaging under
a new tobacco control plan, but he gave no timescale.
"The tobacco control plan confirms a commitment to consult
by the end of this year on options to reduce the promotional
impact of tobacco packaging, including an option to require
plain packaging," said a Department of Health spokeswoman on
Tuesday.
She added that the department was looking for expert legal
advice on all aspects of a possible move, including the
intellectual property right implications before it publishes a
consultation document that would look at the costs as well as
the additional public health benefits of policy options.
"Only after this work, and gathering views and evidence from
public consultation, will we be in a position to know whether it
will be possible to proceed and if so, how," the spokeswoman
said.
Earlier, Imperial Tobacco become the third tobacco
group to challenge Australia's new laws in its High Court
following similar moves by Philip Morris International
and British American Tobacco.
Britain is already introducing laws whereby tobacco products
should be hidden from view in England, Wales and Northern
Ireland from 2012 in large retailers and from 2015 in small
retailers in a domestic market largely dominated by Imperial
Tobacco and Japan Tobacco.