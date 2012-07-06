Japan Tobacco feels UK has decided on plain packets

* Believes UK govt has decided before consultations end
* Claims UK is trying to fit evidence to meet its view
* UK Health Department says no decision had been made
* Consultation period continues until Aug. 10
By David Jones
LONDON, July 6 The British government has
already decided to require cigarettes to be sold in plain,
brand-free packets even though it has not yet completed its
consultation on the issue, cigarette maker Japan Tobacco
claimed on Friday.
The group, which sells Benson & Hedges and Silk Cut
cigarettes in Britain, believes Health Secretary Andrew
Lansley's anti-smoking stance and a flawed consultation process
suggests the government will push ahead with so-called plain
packaging.
"There are worrying indicators that the Department of Health
has decided to introduce plain packaging," Martin Southgate,
managing director of the UK for Japan Tobacco International
(JTI) told a briefing on Friday.
"The government is trying to fit the evidence to meet a
pre-determined view," he added.
The Department of Health said no decision would be taken
until the consultation had ended and the evidence analysed as it
looks at ways to cut the number of young people taking up
smoking and assist existing smokers who are trying to quit.
"We're in the consultation process, and we have made no
decision. We remain open-minded," a department spokeswoman said.
Britain kicked off a three-month consultation process back
in April on plain packaging as it looked to deter a habit which
it says is responsible for over 100,000 UK deaths a year and
puts pressure on the public health system.
It extended the process by a month to August 10 on Thursday
after receiving thousands of responses and it said it wanted to
make sure everyone who wanted to contribute can.
Just before the consultation was launched, Lansley was
quoted in media interviews as saying "we no longer see smoking
as a part of life" and that he wanted tobacco companies to have
"no business" in the UK.
Australia is the only nation with firm plans to introduce
plain packaging which will ban eye-catching designs and branding
from cigarette packages with the packs displaying the product
names in a plain typeface with graphic health warnings.
The Canberra government plans legislation to take effect by
December, but big cigarette companies including Japan Tobacco
are mounting legal challenges to fight the move in the
Australian High Court.
JTI's Southgate argues there is no credible evidence to
suggest plain packaging will reduce youth smoking and it will
exacerbate illicit trade which accounts for a fifth of the
cigarettes smoked in the UK and loses the government around 3
billion pounds a year in lost excise tax.
"We are concerned that the Department of Health will aim to
justify plain packaging using the best guess and subjective
views of its preferred panel of individuals and that these
people will be already involved in tobacco control work and
studies," he said.
The group, No 3 in the tobacco world after Philip Morris
and British American Tobacco, is to spend 2
million pounds over the coming months on an advertising campaign
against plain packaging which starts this weekend.
Japan Tobacco took over Gallaher in 2007 giving it a near 40
percent share of the UK cigarette market behind Imperial Tobacco
at just over 45 percent, but ahead of BAT with just a 6
percent market share.
All three are opposed to plain packaging saying there is no
evidence that such a move would have an effect and that it would
simply increase illicit trade in cigarettes.