Quebec sues tobacco industry for C$60 billion

OTTAWA, June 8 The Quebec government launched a C$60 billion ($59 billion) lawsuit against Big Tobacco on Friday to recover health care costs, the largest in a string of claims against the industry that have been made by Canada's provinces.

The government suit is on top of a C$27 billion class action suit by Quebec smokers, and in addition to a C$50 billion suit by the Ontario government. Four other provinces have also made claims in an apparent bid to cash in on settlements similar to those the industry has made with U.S. federal and state governments.

The suit names, among others, Philip Morris International Inc and Japan Tobacco Inc unit JTI-MacDonald Corp, as well as B.A.T. Industries Plc, affiliated with British American Tobacco PLC.

