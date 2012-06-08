REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
* Government seeks to recover health care costs
* Five other provinces have announced suits
* Ontario had sued for C$50 bln; Quebec smokers for C$27 bln
OTTAWA, June 8 The Quebec government launched a C$60 billion ($59 billion) lawsuit against Big Tobacco on Friday to recover health care costs, the largest in a string of claims against the industry made by Canada's provinces.
The government suit is on top of a C$27 billion class action suit by Quebec smokers, and in addition to a C$50 billion suit by the Ontario government. Four other provinces have also made claims in an apparent bid for settlements similar to those the industry has made with U.S. federal and state governments.
"What we're seeing is a strong common front by the provinces," Canadian Cancer Society senior policy analyst Rob Cunningham said. "There is strength in numbers."
The suit names, among others, Philip Morris International Inc and Japan Tobacco Inc's JTI-MacDonald Corp unit, and B.A.T. Industries Plc, affiliated with British American Tobacco PLC.
The Quebec government seeks to reclaim healthcare costs, past and future, from 1970 through 2030.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.