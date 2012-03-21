Smoking deaths triple over decade - tobacco report

* New atlas shows tobacco has killed 50 million since 2002
* "Tobacco epidemic" shifts to Asia, Middle East and Africa
* Tobacco industry "thriving on ignorance"
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, March 21 Tobacco-related deaths have
nearly tripled in the past decade and big tobacco firms are
undermining public efforts that could save millions, a report
led by the health campaign group the World Lung Foundation (WLF)
said on Wednesday.
In the report, marking the tenth anniversary of its first
Tobacco Atlas, the WLF and the American Cancer Society said if
current trends continue, a billion people will die from tobacco
use and exposure this century - one person every six seconds.
Tobacco has killed 50 million people in the last 10 years,
and tobacco is responsible for more than 15 percent of all male
deaths and 7 percent of female deaths, the new Tobacco Atlas
report found. (www.tobaccoatlas.org)
In China, tobacco is already the number one killer - causing
1.2 million deaths a year - and that number is expected to rise
to 3.5 million a year by 2030, the report said.
That is part of a broader shift, with smoking rates in the
developed world declining but numbers growing in poorer regions,
said Michael Eriksen, one of the report's authors and director
of the Institute of Public Health at Georgia State University.
"If we don't act, the projections for the future are even
more morbid. And the burden of death caused by tobacco is
increasingly one of the developing world, particularly Asia, the
Middle East and Africa," he said in an interview.
Almost 80 percent of people who die from tobacco-related
illnesses now come from low- and middle-income countries. In
Turkey, 38 percent of male deaths are from smoking-related
illnesses, though smoking also remains the biggest killer of
American women too.
WLF's chief executive Peter Baldini accused the tobacco
industry of thriving on ignorance about the true effect of
smoking and "misinformation to subvert health policies that
could save millions".
The report said the industry had stepped up its fight
against anti-tobacco policies, launching legal challenges and
seeking to delay or stop the introduction of plain packaging,
legislation banning smoking in public places, advertising bans
and health warnings on packets.
The world's six biggest tobacco firms made $35.1 billion in
profits in 2010 - equal to the combined earnings of Coca-Cola,
Microsoft and McDonald's, the report said.
Smoking causes lung cancer as well as several other chronic
pulmonary diseases and is a major risk factor in heart disease,
the world's number one killer.
More than 170 countries have signed up to a World Health
Organisation-led convention committing them to cut smoking
rates, limiting exposure to second-hand smoke, and curbing
tobacco advertising and promotion.
WHO director general Margaret Chan said thanks in part to
that convention, 1.1 billion people have in the past two years
become covered by at least one measure designed to curb tobacco
use. She added, however, that the battle was far from over and
urged more countries to fight the industry.
"We must never allow the tobacco industry to get the upper
hand," she said in a foreword to the report. "Tobacco is a
killer. It should not be advertised, subsidised or glamorised."