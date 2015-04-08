U.S. appeals court deals setback to Florida tobacco plaintiffs

| NEW YORK, April 8
NEW YORK, April 8 A U.S. appeals court ruling on
Wednesday could make it more difficult for smokers suing tobacco
companies in Florida to prove claims that cigarettes are
dangerous and that tobacco companies were negligent.
The ruling by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
reverses more than $800,000 in damages from R.J. Reynolds
and Altria Group Inc unit Philip Morris USA
Inc awarded in 2013 to Earl Graham, whose wife Faye, a longtime
smoker, died in 1993 of lung cancer.
More broadly, the court said smokers who, like Graham, were
originally part of a massive class action in Florida against the
tobacco companies could not rely on findings from the class
action trial to prove claims that cigarettes are defective and
tobacco companies were negligent.
That class action, Engle v. Liggett, resulted in a $145
billion award, which was overturned. But the Florida Supreme
Court in 2006 said smokers could use findings from the trial in
their individual lawsuits. Thousands of lawsuits, known as the
Engle progeny, were filed in Florida federal and state courts,
resulting in multiple multimillion-dollar verdicts against
tobacco defendants.
In appealing the Graham verdict, R.J. Reynolds and Philip
Morris said it was unfair to allow Engle progeny plaintiffs to
hold tobacco companies liable based on the class action jury
findings, which have been applied across the board to many
cigarette brands and makers.
The 11th Circuit agreed, saying Florida courts had
interpreted those findings with such "unprecedented breadth"
that it created a legal duty that was the "functional equivalent
of a flat ban" on tobacco, which the U.S. Congress had expressly
declined to impose. Plaintiffs bringing strict liability and
negligence claims against the tobacco companies must build cases
based on their specific injury rather than the inherent risks of
smoking, the 11th Circuit held.
The decision will not affect claims alleging that companies
conspired to cover up the dangers of smoking, the ruling said.
Philip Morris declined to comment. Lawyers for the plaintiff
and R.J. Reynolds could not immediately be reached for comment.
Tobacco companies said in February that they will pay $100
million to settle most federal smoking lawsuits. Thousands of
cases remain pending in state court. While the 11th Circuit's
ruling will not have an immediate effect there, Florida state
appeals courts have often looked to that court for guidance in
ruling on similar issues.
The case is Graham v. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co, 11th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-14590.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)