Lorillard says pays $1.1 bln under tobacco settlement

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Lorillard, Inc. paid $1.1 billion to U.S. states under the 1998 tobacco settlement agreement, a spokesman said on Monday.
The cigarette-maker, the third company in a row announcing its yearly payout on Monday, is disputing $98 mln of that amount, which it has put into escrow, Spokesman Bob Bannon said by telephone.
Tobacco companies in 1998 agreed to pay the states more than $200 billion to help cover the health bills of ailing smokers. The payments are due in mid-April each year.
Under the same agreement, Altria's Philip Morris paid $3.5 billion but is disputing $206 million of that sum. Reynolds American Inc said it paid $1.9 billion but is disputing $469 million.
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
Feb 28 A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a long-running lawsuit accusing Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's investment management unit of overcharging investors in six mutual funds, following a rare trial.