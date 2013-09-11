版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 12日 星期四 03:37 BJT

BRIEF-Panel orders cigarette makers to pay $92 mln to New York

NEW YORK, Sept 11 CIGARETTE MANUFACTURERS ORDERED TO PAY $92 MILLION TO NEW YORK UNDER 1998 LANDMARK TOBACCO SETTLEMENT -- NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ARBITRATION PANEL TOSSES TOBACCO CLAIMS AGAINST NEW YORK, STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS

