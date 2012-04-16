Philip Morris pays $3.5 bln under tobacco settlement

April 16 Altria's Philip Morris said it paid $3.5 billion to U.S. states under the 1998 tobacco settlement, Spokesman Steve Callahan said on Monday.

The company is disputing $206 million of that payement, which it has put into escrow, he said.

In 1998, cigarette-makers agreed to pay more than $200 billion to states to help pay the health bills of ailing smokers.