Reynolds American pays $1.9 bln under tobacco pact

April 16 Reynolds American Inc has made its 2012 payment of $1.9 billion due under a settlement with states, a company spokesman said on Monday, referring to the 1998 accord that obliges cigarette-makers to help pay the health bills of ailing smokers.

Company spokesman Bryan Hatchell said Reynolds is disputing $469 million of that amount, which has been put into escrow.

