Togo growth seen up at 5.3 pct in 2013 -govt

LOME Dec 6 Togo's economy will grow at 5.3
percent in 2013, slightly up from the 5 percent estimated for
this year, according to a government forecast published on
Thursday.
The tiny, cotton and phosphate-producing West African nation
is trying to push through economic reforms to expand its
economy, which struggled during decades of single party rule but
has seen signs of progress in recent years.
The statement said the government forecast 728.015 billion
CFA francs ($1.45 billion) in spending in 2013, nearly 11
percent higher than this year.
The government said that a budget deficit of slightly under
$24 million would be plugged by donor funding.
Inflation for 2013 is forecast at 2.9 percent, up from 2.6
percent this year, it added.