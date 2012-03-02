Tohoku Elec launches bonds, first by Japan power co since Fukushima

TOKYO, March 2 Tohoku Electric Power launched 60 billion yen ($741 million) in bonds on Friday, the first bond issue by a Japanese electric power company with nuclear power plants since the Fukushima crisis struck nearly a year ago.

The power company issued 50 billion yen of five-year bonds and 10 billion yen of 10-year bonds, with both tranches offered at a yield of 0.55 percentage point above the benchmark Japanese government bond yield.