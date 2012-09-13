UPDATE 1-Carlyle to buy controlling stake in Brazil's Tok&Stok

* Carlyle to pay $347 mln - sources
* Tok&Stok founders to retain 40 pct stake
* Deal is Carlyle's sixth in Brazil since 2008
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Vivian Pereira
SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Carlyle Group, the
world's No. 2 buyout firm, said it struck a deal to buy a 60
percent stake in Brazilian furniture retailer Tok&Stok, seeking
to expand in a buoyant consumer market with rising incomes and
robust demand for homes.
Two sources with knowledge of the deal, announced Thursday,
told Reuters that the Washington, D.C.-based private-equity firm
agreed to pay 700 million reais ($347 million) to Tok&Stok's
founders, Régis and Ghislaine Dubrule.
The couple will retain a 40 percent stake in the company.
Régis Dubrule, who was born in France but became a Brazilian
citizen, will continue as Tok&Stok chief executive. The Baruari,
Brazil-based company, founded in 1978, has about 3,300 employees
and morwe than 30 stores in the country.
The deal comes as local and global buyout firms are
increasing their purchase of Brazilian companies to take
advantage of a market with about 200 million consumers. Carlyle
will tap a $1 billion fund, raised last year to invest in South
American companies, to pay for the Tok&Stok acquisition.
"Tok&Stok is an outstanding business with a superb market
position, exceptional brand recognition and a unique shopping
experience for consumers and we are excited about its growth
prospects," Daniel Sterenberg, a principal who works with
Carlyle's South America buyout team, said in a statement
released by the company.
Carlyle set up a Brazil-based unit in 2008, with co-founder
David Rubenstein frequently visiting the country since then to
spot potential business opportunities. The firm has already
invested in tourism company CVC; health plan broker Qualicorp
; lingerie maker Scalina; toy retailer Ri-Happy
Brinqueidos; and Grupo Orguel, an equipment rental company.
Some of the funds for the Tok&Stok purchase will come from
another local fund advised by the firm and Banco do Brasil
, the nation's largest bank.
The transaction is subject to approval by regulators and is
expected to close in the fourth quarter, the Carlyle statement
added.