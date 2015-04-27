Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron merger cancellation 'preserves competition' -U.S. DOJ

WASHINGTON, April 27 Applied Materials Inc. and
Tokyo Electron Ltd abandoned their merger plans after the U.S.
Department of Justice informed the companies that their remedy
proposal failed to resolve competitive concerns, the department
said on Monday.
"The companies' decision to abandon this merger preserves
competition for semiconductor manufacturing equipment," said
Acting Assistant Attorney General Renata Hesse in a statement
released after the companies formally scrapped the merger.
"The proposed remedy would not have replaced the
competition eliminated by the merger, particularly with respect
to the development of equipment for next-generation
semiconductors."
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Lisa Lambert)