Demand from chipmakers a silver lining for standalone Applied Materials

| April 30
April 30 Recuperating demand from chipmakers
will soften the blow for chip-equipment maker Applied Materials
Inc after antitrust concerns scuttled its bid for Tokyo
Electron Ltd.
Though not its desired outcome after more than 18 months of
talks, Applied Materials as a standalone company will be better
positioned to focus on its core businesses without the
integration costs and distractions of a merger, analysts said.
Tokyo Electron, on the other hand, now faces rising research
and development costs and even possible market share losses to
its former suitor.
Santa Clara, California-based Applied Materials and Japan's
Tokyo Electron announced on Monday that they had abandoned
merger talks after it became clear that differences with the
U.S. Justice Department could not be bridged.
The plan to merge came together in September 2013, when the
rising cost of developing cutting-edge chips and a slowdown in
semiconductor demand was forging alliances across the industry.
That picture has changed. Chip-equipment capital spending,
down 11.6 percent in 2013, rose 16.4 percent last year,
according to market research firm Gartner. Spending is expected
to increase by 5.6 percent this year. (gtnr.it/1DWPlqo)
"We have high confidence in Applied Materials' standalone
model given opportunities for market expansion, improved margin
performance, cash generation and share buybacks, and a top-tier
management team," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Weston Twigg
said in a client note.
Still, the company will need to slash costs and may have to
sell its low-margin solar business to boost its bottom line in
the near term, analysts said.
The company's operating margin spiked to 17 percent in the
fiscal year ended Oct. 26. But its business that makes equipment
for fabricating solar wafers and cells managed an operating
margin of just 5.4 percent.
Applied Materials declined to comment for this story.
Joseph Eshoo, vice-president at SIT Investment Associates,
owner of about 2.1 million Applied Materials shares, noted that
the company had managed to grow organically under CEO Gary
Dickerson. "Even with the distraction of the merger still out
there, they were still able to execute," Eshoo said.
Applied Materials' revenue rose 21 percent last fiscal year,
reversing two years of decline. Analysts expect revenue to rise
8.5 percent this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to last Friday's close, Applied Materials shares had
risen 45 percent since Dickerson took over on Sept. 1, 2013. The
stock has fallen 8 percent since the deal was scrapped.
(Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Robin Paxton and Ted
Kerr)