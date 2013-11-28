Tocom plans LNG futures exchange with help from CME - Nikkei

Nov 29 The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (Tocom) is
in talks with CME Group Inc to create the world's first
exchange for liquefied natural gas (LNG) futures, the Nikkei
reported, citing sources.
Tocom and the operator of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange,
which will help the Japanese exchange design the new futures
market for easy participation by overseas investors, are aiming
to reach an agreement by the end of the year, the Nikkei said.
Japan's trade ministry said in March the country plans to
launch the LNG futures exchange by March 2015 to help cut its
import costs by breaking its reliance on oil-linked pricing.
The top LNG buyer aims to establish a cash-settled LNG
futures market at Tocom to give importers, including power
utilities and city-gas suppliers, a chance to hedge risks.
The exchange would be designed in a trading framework under
which American banks and hedge funds can directly place orders
on Tocom, the Nikkei said.
Tocom plans to spend tens of millions of yen to configure a
system, and roughly 100 of CME's largest customers are expected
to sign up, the business daily said.