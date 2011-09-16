REFILE-UPDATE 1-Tepco plans to cut jobs, pension benefits - Nikkei

(Refiles to fix syntax in headline)

Sept 17 Tokyo Electric Power Co is planning to reduce its workforce by about 10 percent and cut down on pension benefits, as it looks at government compensation for those affected by the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, business daily Nikkei reported.

Tepco, as the electric company is known, is hoping to reduce its parent workforce by around 3,000 over several years. It has not hired new graduates and has reduced overseas operations, the paper said.

Tepco will compile a special business plan with the nuclear damage compensation body as part of the process to obtain government aid for the compensation payouts, Nikkei said. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)