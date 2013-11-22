BRIEF-Tepco, Mitsubishi to build cutting-edge coal plants in Fukushima - Nikkei

UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Nov 23 Nikkei: * Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc and Mitsubishi Group plan to construct
two coal-fired power plants in Fukushima prefecture - Nikkei * Combined output of Tepco and Mitsubishi is seen at 1 million kilowatts, the
equivalent of one nuclear reactor - Nikkei * Total cost of Tepco,Mitsubishi plants estimated at $2.93 billion;facilities
slated to go online by 2020;government may provide financial
assistance-Nikkei * Source text for Eikon () * Further company coverage
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.