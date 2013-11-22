BRIEF-Tepco, Mitsubishi to build cutting-edge coal plants in Fukushima - Nikkei

Nov 23 Nikkei: * Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc and Mitsubishi Group plan to construct

two coal-fired power plants in Fukushima prefecture - Nikkei * Combined output of Tepco and Mitsubishi is seen at 1 million kilowatts, the

equivalent of one nuclear reactor - Nikkei * Total cost of Tepco,Mitsubishi plants estimated at $2.93 billion;facilities

slated to go online by 2020;government may provide financial

assistance-Nikkei