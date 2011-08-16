UPDATE 1-Fukushima cold shutdown process behind schedule - Nikkei

(Follows alerts)
Aug 17 Tokyo Electric Power Co said it
has started testing a new radioactive water processing
instrument on Tuesday at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power
plant, but the utility's goal of achieving a cold shutdown in
the October-January period is looking uncertain, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
Efforts to decontaminate highly radioactive water have been
delayed by repeated breakdowns of the cesium adsorption
instrument, the paper said.
The test run of Toshiba Corp's cesium adsorption
instrument, known as Sarry, is being carried out by running
water with low-level radiation through equipment from French
nuclear firm Areva SA and U.S. nuclear waste
management company Kurion Inc, the daily said.
With only an estimated 42,000 tons of highly contaminated
water having been processed by Aug. 9, roughly 120,000 tons are
still left in the basement in turbine buildings and elsewhere,
the Nikkei said.
Tokyo Electric, or Tepco, had set a goal of
processing 200,000 tons by year-end since more water will be
contaminated in the process of bringing the damaged reactors
under control, but recently admitted that its projection was too
optimistic, the paper said.
"The plan will probably be delayed a little bit," said
Junichi Matsumoto, the Nikkei said quoting a Tepco spokesperson
on nuclear issues.
Sarry is relatively easy to maintain because it has fewer
pumps, whose breakdowns were a major reason for delays. But even
if the system's overall operating rate holds steady at 90
percent, no more than 195,000 tons will likely be processed this
year, the daily reported.
Tepco's goals were too ambitious, the Nikkei quoted Areva
Japan President Remy Autebert as saying.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)