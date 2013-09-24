RPT-UPDATE 2-Applied Materials to buy Tokyo Electron, create $29 bln company

By Reiji Murai and Supantha Mukherjee
Sept 24 Applied Materials Inc, the
world's biggest producer of chipmaking equipment, will buy rival
Tokyo Electron Ltd in an all-share deal, creating a
company with a combined stock market value of $29 billion, the
two said on Tuesday.
The surprise move is expected to strengthen their position
in a maturing industry where growth opportunities have become
harder to find.
"The industry is not high-growth anymore, so you are seeing
some consolidation," David Rubenstein, senior analyst at
Advanced Research Japan.
"But both Applied and Tokyo Electron are the best of breed.
They have the highest profit margins, they have the best balance
sheets, they make money through thick and thin. So they are not
desperate but they are hungry for earnings growth and this is
one way they can do it."
Tokyo Electron CEO Tetsuro Higashi played down possible
anti-trust issues, saying there was limited overlap in their
product lineups, although Rubenstein said etching and deposition
equipment were areas that might grab regulators' attention.
"It's very positive for Tokyo Electron if it goes through
(but) you've got all these anti-trust issues with the deal,"
Rubenstein said.
U.S.-listed Applied Materials is the world's largest maker
of semiconductor equipment by sales, followed by ASML Holding NV
and Tokyo Electron, according to the latest data from
market researcher Gartner. ASML is the dominant maker of
lithography tools that etch circuitry onto chips, a segment
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron do not compete in.
However, Rubenstein said the deal would be bad news for
rivals such as Lam Research Corp and Hitachi Ltd
subsidiaries Hitachi High-Technologies Corp
and Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.
Applied Materials shares rose 4.8 percent in pre-market
trade.
For every existing share, Tokyo Electron shareholders will
receive 3.25 shares of the as-yet unnamed new company, and
Applied Materials shareholders will receive 1 share, leaving the
latter with about 68 percent ownership.
The companies expect the deal to close in the middle to
second half of next year.
Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson will be chief executive
of the combined company and Tokyo Electron's Higashi will become
chairman. The companies said in a joint statement they would
maintain dual listings on Nasdaq and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
They expect to achieve $250 million savings in synergies by
the end of their first full fiscal year and will buy back $3
billion in the company's own shares within 12 months of the
combination.
Analysts and bankers said the deal took them by surprise,
although Tokyo Electron's stock price has surged 14 percent over
the past week, compared with only a 2 percent rise in Tokyo's
benchmark Nikkei average. Applied Materials' shares have
risen 0.5 percent over the same period.
Goldman, Sachs and Co acted as Applied Materials' financial
adviser on the deal while Tokyo Electron was advised by
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.