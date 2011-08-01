Tokyo Electron slashes forecast, outlook grim

TOKYO Aug 1 Tokyo Electron , the world's No.2 supplier of chipmaking equipment, slashed its annual forecast by half on Monday, saying that investment by makers of chips used in PCs, smartphones and tablets had stalled.

Tokyo Electron, which trails Applied Materials , said it now expects an operating profit of 50 billion yen ($648 million) in the year to March, down 49 percent from the previous year and falling far short of the consensus estimate of 103 billion yen by 23 analysts polled via ThomsonReuters Starmine.

While Apple Inc iPad and iPhone sales have outpaced expectations, and Samsung Electronics profits from mobile phones more than doubled in April-June, Nokia has seen a sales slump, falling from first to third place as growth in the sector begins to slow.

"Large order customers, including those in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, are postponing or revising their investment plans," Yutaka Nanasawa, general manager of accounting at Tokyo Electron, told reporters.

"We thought that April-June was the bottom in terms of orders, but demand is not coming back," he said. "We do not know if order levels will return in the fall or if they will take until the end of the year."

Orders in April-June for chipmaking equipment came to 112.6 billion yen, down 15 percent from the previous year, while the order backlog at the end of June stood at 220.7 billion yen.

In the quarter just ended, Tokyo Electron made an operating profit of 23 billion yen, up 26 percent from the year before. Its net profit climbed 13 percent to 16.6 billion yen on a 5.7 percent sales rise.

Shares in Tokyo Electron, which also cut its annual dividend forecast to 67 yen per share from 130 yen, closed up 1 percent at 4,200 yen prior to the earnings announcement, in line with a 1.1 percent rise in Tokyo's electrical machinery subindex . ($1 = 77.190 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada, writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)