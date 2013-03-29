版本:
Tokyo Gas to join Texas shale gas upstream project

TOKYO, March 29 Tokyo Gas Co, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, said on Friday it would join a shale gas development project in the Barnett Shale formation in Texas.

The Tokyo-based company said its subsidiary signed a contract with Quicksilver Resources Inc to buy 25 percent of a shale gas development project owned by the Fort Worth, Texas-based company for $485 million.
