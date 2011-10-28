版本:
Tokyo bourse to lift payment for Olympus margin trades

TOKYO Oct 28 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Friday it would take temporary action to lift the payment required in margin trading of shares in Olympus Corp to more than 50 percent. (Reporting by Koichi Kawaguchi; Writing by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

