Tokyo bourse to upgrade speed of trading network

TOKYO Oct 7 The Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc said on Friday it will upgrade the speed of the network for its trading system to handle massive amounts of orders which occur during rapid marketplace changes.

The bourse will lift the maximum capacity of its Arrownet trading system by June 2012 to 1 gigabyte from 100 megabytes now. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

