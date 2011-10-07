Tokyo bourse to upgrade speed of trading network

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Oct 7 The Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc said on Friday it will upgrade the speed of the network for its trading system to handle massive amounts of orders which occur during rapid marketplace changes.
The bourse will lift the maximum capacity of its Arrownet trading system by June 2012 to 1 gigabyte from 100 megabytes now. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.