Toll Brothers profit doubles on higher selling prices

RPT-Amazon rolls out chatbot tools in race to dominate voice-powered tech
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
Sept 3 Toll Brothers Inc's quarterly income more than doubled as the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder sold more homes at higher prices.
The company's net income jumped to $97.7 million, or 53 cents per share, in the third quarter from $46.6 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 53 percent to $1.06 billion in the three months ended July 31 - a period just after the spring selling season, which is to homebuilders what the holiday shopping season is to retailers. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation