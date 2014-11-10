Toll Brothers sells more homes at higher prices

BRIEF-Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder, reported a 29 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes at higher prices.
The number of homes finished rose 22 percent to 1,807 in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, while the average selling price rose 6.3 percent to $747,000, the company said on Monday.
Total revenue rose to $1.35 billion from $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
April 17 IRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba robotic vacuum, brought a string of lawsuits on Monday accusing rivals including The Hoover Co and Black & Decker Corp of using its patented technology without permission.
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017