UPDATE 3-Toll Brothers' strong revenue, orders suggest firming housing growth

* Q3 revenue rises for fourth straight quarter
* Orders rise 18.2 pct
* Homebuilder stocks boosted by strong new home sales data
By Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera
Aug 23 Toll Brothers Inc's home orders
in the third quarter rose the most in two years, and the company
joined other large U.S. homebuilders in posting big jumps in
quarterly revenue, underscoring steady growth in the U.S.
housing market.
Shares of Toll, which builds homes that cost upwards of $2
million, rose as much as 6 percent to $31 on Tuesday - their
highest in more than seven months.
The luxury homebuilder's results and upbeat new home sales
data also boosted the PHLX Housing Index. Shares of D.R.
Horton Inc, PulteGroup Inc and Lennar Corp
rose 2-3 percent.
An improving job market as well as mortgage rates that are
near historic lows are supporting a bright outlook for the U.S.
housing market.
New U.S. single-family home sales unexpectedly rose in July,
reaching their highest level in nearly nine years as demand
increased broadly.
Toll on Tuesday reported an 18.2 percent jump in orders - a
key metric of future revenue for homebuilders - to 1,748 units
for the third quarter, the highest growth in two years.
Revenue jumped 23.5 percent to $1.27 billion.
"Demand within Toll remains fine, suggesting that the
leisure market is holding fine," Gabelli & Co analyst Alvaro
Lacayo said.
D.R. Horton, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported last
month a nearly 10 percent rise in revenue for the April-June
quarter, while PulteGroup, the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a
41 percent rise in the same period.
Pulte's shares have risen nearly 20 percent since the
beginning of the year, while D.R. Horton's stock is trading near
a decade-high that it touched last month.
PROFIT JUMPS
Horsham, Pennsylvania-based Toll tightened its forecast
range for home deliveries for the year ending Oct. 31 and raised
the lower end of its average selling price forecast.
The company said it expects home deliveries for the year
ending Oct. 31 to be 5,900-6,200, compared with its previous
range of 5,800-6,300 homes.
Average selling price for the fiscal year is expected to be
to $840,000-$850,000, compared with Toll's previous forecast of
$820,000-$850,000.
The homebuilder, which caters to second-home buyers in the
United States, lowered its adjusted gross margin forecast for
the year.
The company, which also develops golf courses and country
clubs, expects adjusted gross margin for the year to be
25.6-25.8 percent, compared with its previous range of 25.8-26.2
percent.
Toll said it was cutting it full-year gross margin forecast
as it expected to deliver a "few high-margin units" in its City
Living business, which builds high-rises, in fiscal year 2017,
instead of fiscal year 2016.
City Living accounted for about 8 percent of Toll's annual
homebuilding revenue in fiscal 2015.
The company's net income nearly doubled to $105.5 million,
or 61 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 31 from $66.7
million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 61 cents per
share and revenue of $1.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Up to Monday's close, shares of Toll had fallen 12 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sayantani Ghosh)