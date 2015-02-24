UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers profit beats estimates on higher home sales

(Adds details, background, shares)
Feb 24 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest
U.S. luxury homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit and raised the low end of its full-year home
delivery forecast as housing demand strengthened.
The company said it now expects to deliver 5,200 to 6,000
homes in 2015 at an average price of $725,000-$760,000. It had
earlier forecast deliveries of 5,000 to 6,000 homes at
$710,000-$760,000.
The company also slightly raised its gross margin
expectation for the year to 26 percent. It reported gross margin
of 25.3 percent for 2014 and forecast flat margins for the
current year.
"More jobs and better jobs should boost household formations
and provide a basis for stronger housing demand," Executive
Chairman Robert Toll said.
U.S. construction on new homes rose 18.7 percent to a 1.07
million-unit annual pace in January, compared with a year
earlier, the Commerce Department's data showed.
Housing starts have now been above the 1 million-unit mark
for five straight months.
The number of homes Toll finished jumped 18 percent to 1,091
in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, while the average selling
price rose 13 percent to $782,300, the company said.
The company's net income rose 78 percent to $81.3 million,
or 44 cents per share, from a year earlier. (bit.ly/1LyAoPH)
Total revenue rose 33 percent to $853.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 30 cents per
share on revenue $781 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Up to Monday's close of $37.10, Toll's stock had fallen
about 3 percent in the past 12 months, while the Dow Jones U.S.
home construction index increased about 11 percent.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)