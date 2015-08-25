Toll Brothers quarterly home orders rise 12 pct

Aug 25 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest
U.S. luxury home builder, reported a 12 percent jump in
third-quarter orders, indicating that the housing recovery is
gathering steam.
Toll Brothers, which builds homes that can cost upward of $2
million, said orders rose to 1,479 homes in the quarter ended
July 31 from 1,324 homes a year earlier. (bit.ly/1MKsFSo)
The company's net income fell to $66.7 million, or 36 cents
per share, from $97.7 million, or 53 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 2.7 percent to $1.03 billion.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Robin Paxton)