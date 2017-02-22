Homebuilder Toll Brothers posts 3.8 pct fall in quarterly profit

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Toll Brothers Inc reported a 3.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower average selling prices for its luxury homes.
The Horsham, Pennsylvania-based company's net earnings declined to $70.42 million, or 42 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $73.18 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2lunAFv)
Revenue fell to $920.73 million from $928.57 million. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.