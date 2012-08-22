版本:
2012年 8月 22日 星期三 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Toll Brothers shares rise 2.5 pct premarket

NEW YORK Aug 22 Toll Brothers Inc : * Shares rise 2.5 percent premarket after results

