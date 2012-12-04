版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Toll Brothers up in premarket after Q4 results

NEW YORK Dec 4 Toll Brothers Inc : * Up 3.6 percent to $33.60 in premarket after Q4 results

