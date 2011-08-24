CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers profit rises; narrows FY order outlook

(Corrects paragraphs 6 and 7 to say revenue and deleveries fell, not rose)

* Q3 EPS $0.25 vs $0.16 yr-ago

* Q3 rev $394.3 mln vs est $403.6 mln

* Sees delivering 2,475-2,675 homes in 2011

* Says consumer confidence still weak, housing sector remains fragile

* Expects to end FY11 with 210-220 selling communities

Aug 24 Toll Brothers Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by a rise in orders, but the U.S. luxury builder narrowed its home delivery outlook for the year as it expects the housing sector to remain in a fragile state due to weak consumer confidence.

Toll narrowed the range of its home delivery outlook to 2,475-2,675 homes from 2,300-2,800 homes.

The company expects to end the year with 210-220 selling communities. It ended the third quarter with 207 selling communities.

May-July earnings were $42.1 million, or 25 cents a share, compared with $27.3 million, or 16 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, pretax income rose to $24.1 million from $14 million a year ago.

Revenue for the company, whose rivals include KBHome , PulteGroup Inc and D.R. Horton Inc , fell 13 percent to $394.3 million, lower than analysts' estimates of $403.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Deliveries fell 14 percent to 693 units. Net signed contracts climbed 2 percent to $406.7 million.

Shares of the Horsham, Pennsylvania-based company closed at $14.74 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)